Ghana: COVID-19 Outbreak Scare in Tema ... As Patient Deserts Hospital for Home

Tema — The 41-year old Ghanaian male who reported sick at the Tema General Hospital (TGH) on March 14 and his samples tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) at Noguchi Memorial Research Institute is alleged to be at home in (Tema Community 12) on self quarantine, instead of the hospital designed for the containment and treatment of the disease.

His case was detected at the TGH Saturday after showing signs and symptoms following his return from Germany.

A source close to the TGH said the patient refused to lay in the isolation ward because he said the place was very hot and had a small bathroom and toilet and opted to be quarantined and treated at home.

The TGH is one of two already designated centres in the country to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak; the other is the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed that six people have been infected with the COVID-19 in the country.

The Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr Badu Sarkodie at a press briefing Sunday assured that all persons involved in the six cases had been isolated and were undergoing treatment, and "were all in stable conditions".

He added that case tracing had commenced and so far about 200 persons had been established to have come into contact with them and the necessary steps had been taken to quarantine them.

Yesterday when the Ghanaian Times paid a visit to the TGH at 1:10pm to ascertain the truth of the matter the Medical Director Dr Richard Anthony, said he could not speak to the issue, he rather referred the paper to the Tema Metropolitan Director of Health.

However when the Ghanaian Times called at the office of the Tema Metropolitan Director of Health, her secretary said Dr Sally Quartey was not available.

The presence of the COVID-19 patient in the community has become a great source of concern to residents who are wondering how the hospital would be able to deal successfully with the case without effectively monitoring the patient.