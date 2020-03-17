Ghana: GPCC Urges Churches to Disinfect Microphones, Door Handles

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on churches to regularly disinfect microphones and door handles before, during and after church services.

That the council noted would keep members safe from contracting the coronavirus as well as controlling its spread.

A press statement which was issued yesterday in Accra by the President of the National Executive Council of GPCC, Reverend Paul Frimpong-Manso, stated that the church was rolling out a nationwide campaign, dubbed Sustained Public Prevention Awareness Education (PPAE) on COVID-19 (coronavirus) to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

He noted that the country recorded six cases and called on the public to be vigilant in order to minimise deaths and any other negative impact on socio-economic life.

Rev. Frimpong-Manso said through their network of more than 200 member denominations and their more than 50,000 branches across the country, they would be able to outreach the public with the PPAE.

He charged pastors to minimise congregational practices that encouraged body contacts, including hand-shaking, hugging, exchange of communion cups and waving of handkerchiefs.

Placing of sanitising dispensers, or hand washing dispensers at vantage points of washrooms, Rev. Frimpong-Manso observed would be beneficial to the congregation and boost personal hygiene.

He cautioned pastors and religious bodies to put pragmatic measures in place to ensure church members are safe in the worshipping of God.

Rev. Frimpong-Manso underscored the need for ushers and workers who count collection to have protective gloves in the course of their jobs, adding that "any other practical steps that the local church deems fit in support of the preventive approaches being suggested should be adhered to."

He lauded the government for the effective measures in place to tackle the spread of the virus and urged the public to collectively support the government.

Rev. Frimpong-Manso advised the media to control news that would cause fear and panic and encouraged the citizenry to shun all fake news circulating on social media platforms on possible treatment.

"Strictly follow guidelines issued by the accredited government agencies responsible for public education on the disease," he added.

Rev. Frimpong-Manso charged men of God and the citizenry to exercise faith in God and pray fervently against the virus.

He promised his outfit's commitment to work closely with Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) to explore other means that would be needed to curb the situation.