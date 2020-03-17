Ghana: 11 Anti-Corruption Agencies Sign MOU to Share Information

Eleven Key Accountability Institutions (KAIs)yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Accra to exchange information and collaborate in the fight against corruption and crime in Accra.

They are the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Parliament of Ghana, Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The rest are the Ghana Audit Service, Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Narcotics Control Board (NaCoB), Internal Audit Agency, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Ghana Police Service and Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ Mr Richard Ackom Quayson, giving an overview of the MoU, said it was the latest in a line of measures being instituted by CHRAJ to aid in the fight against corruption in the country.

He stated that the objective of the MoU was to further foster better understanding and cooperation among the KAIs and to promote synergy and better coordination of activities among them.

"It will also enhance the capacities of KAIs to address emerging methods of corruption and crime and to minimise the potential for mandate overlaps," Mr Quayson added.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, the Commissioner of CHRAJ, Mr Joseph Whittal, said the MoU would require each institution to share information, experiences and organise periodic public engagements for the public as well as to develop mechanisms for case referrals and hosting joint activities and investigations.

Mr Whittal also noted that under the MoU institutions would be required to develop strategies for effective collaboration with civil society and private sector organisations.

"Let this document, which will be implemented in a month's time, be continuously functioning and enforced to boost the corruption fight. Others will join and together we will reduce the corruption cases in Ghana," the Commissioner added.

The Executive Director of EOCO , Commissioner of Police (COP) Frank Adu-Poku (Rtd), reaffirmed his organisation's commitment to the MoU, saying, "We're more than committed to ensure that, this MOU works. Our doors are open to support this course."

Mr Francis Kofi Torkornoo, Executive Secretary of NACOB on his part, expressed joy to have this platform work together to bring synergies among institutions to fight corruption.