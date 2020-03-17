Ghana: Book On Slain Central Assemblies of God Church Pastor Launched

Tema — A book was on Saturday evening posthumously launched at the Central Assemblies of God Church-Tema, in honour of the slain Head Pastor of the church, Rev. David Nyimanyi Nabegmado.

The book, authored by the late Pastor and titled 'Rethinking Missions', chronicled the trends, challenges and revitalisation of missions as a major stakeholder in national development.

Head Pastor of Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God-Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, speaking at the launch noted that the book highlighted God's foremost agenda of missions and the need for missions to address the social needs of the people.

It thus enjoined churches to use their resources to provide social amenities, educational infrastructure and poverty alleviation interventions which were critical for national development.

While it addressed the spiritual call to the missions, it challenged the church to go into rural missions and development while not abandoning urban sprawl.

The 92-page, 12 chapter book did not only focus on missions planting churches but placed emphasis on training missionaries, dealing with obstacles in missionary work, looking for resources and identifying and solving social needs of society with a lasting legacy, Rev. Wengam said.

This, he said, would bring a balance to the whole call to missions and not the one-sided interpretation of missions as merely planting churches.

Reminiscing how Rev. Nabegmado was murdered by his nephew on December 30, 2018, he called on Bible schools to introduce basic personal security management components in training Pastors in addition to God's divine protection because they invariably remained enemy to Satan and his allies.

Rev. Stephen Akwaka, a contributor to the authorship of the book after the demise of Rev. Nabegmado, said the expectation of the book was to challenge everyone, including the church as well as political leaders to offer a greater commitment to missions and their call to duty.

He explained that the book served as a guide to deepen the understanding of missions, and re-awaken the church with renewed enthusiasm to do the work of missions; the surest way to reach the lost in society.

The David Nabegmado Institute (DNI) has been established by his wife Comfort Nabegmado and four daughters in his memory, to keep the book relevant and his legacy alive.