Ghana: Northern Accra Diocese of Methodist Church Men's Fellowship Holds First Annual General Meeting

The Association of Methodist Men's Fellowship (AMMF) of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, over the weekend, held their first annual general meeting.

The meeting on the theme, "Discipleship: Teaching everyone to live like Jesus Christ", was, among other things, to assess the strengths and challenges of the association and the diocese, since its separation from the Accra Diocese in 2018.

Mr Wallace Kwamina Essuman, Chairman of the Northern Accra Diocese, in his address lauded the service and dedication shown by brothers of the AMMF since their separation.

He stated that the numerical strength of the diocese had increased from 1,684 in 2018 to 1,909 in 2019, representing a 13 per cent increase in membership.

This, he added, was as a result of the creation of three new circuits and six new branches.

Mr Essuman noted that aside the growth in number, evangelical engagements, connexional activities, capacity building workshops and diocesan games, the diocese continued to face immense challenges.

"The difficulty in attracting the youth and men in the church to join the men's fellowship, slow pace of circuits in fulfilling financial obligations to the diocese and the late submission of quarterly and annual reports are among some of the challenges we as a diocese and the AMMF face," he stated.

The diocese chairman pleaded with members to be proactive in church duties to see the growth of the AMMF and the diocese to increase the reach of the church in spreading God's word.

Right Reverend Edward Ofori Donkor, Superintendent Minister of the Dzorwulu Circuit, speaking on behalf of the Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese, urged members of the AMMF to avail themselves to the service of the church.

He asked them to prepare themselves to live and behave like Jesus with respect to the theme, adding that, "Jesus was selfless and always ready to help others, and this is what you all must do."

Rev. Donkor stressed the need for all Christians to question themselves before they took any action and to ensure that wherever they found themselves, whether in school, work or in church, they should be agents of change and pristine role models for fellow Christians and non-Christians alike.