Namibia: Council to Survey Piece of Land

17 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — The Omuthiya Town Council will soon survey the undeveloped Erf 53, a big portion of land that is characterised by filth and ramshackle structures.

The area is without basic services such as sewerage and proper streets, and it mainly houses Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The area has remained undeveloped for years due to financial implications that include compensation and land servicing.

Last month, the acting Town Council CEO Simon Nghuulondo said council will first have to survey the area because, in its form, it is impossible to determine where to put roads, sewerage and so forth - due to the setup.

In addition, he said all affected would be notified, including those to be compensated. "The surveying was supposed to be done last year, but the planned survey period lapsed. As a result, we have to re-budget during this financial year," he stated.

Furthermore, Nghuulondo said some SMEs or individuals would be affected, as they happen to be in one plot. "Due to this situation, the tenants - in case they are three in one plot - will have to agree among themselves as to who is to be compensated and how they can reimburse each," emphasised the acting CEO.

He also reiterated that council would mostly compensate those who are found in a path of road network, water, sewerage or where council intends to erect something.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.