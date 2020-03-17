South Africa: COVID-19 - City of Cape Town Cancels Meeting With District Six, Withdraws Event Permits

17 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

In the light of President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to prohibit public meetings of more than 100 people to contain the spread of the coronavirus, a meeting between the City of Cape Town and District Six community meetings have been cancelled.

The City of Cape Town has cancelled an interfaith meeting on the corner of Hanover and Russell Streets in District Six, scheduled for 18 March, and a meeting about the local neighbourhood plan for District Six at the Cape Town Civic Centre.

The City said it would inform residents and the community of District Six once they were ready to host these meetings.

News24 had previously reported that Women, Children and People with Disabilities Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane had been severely criticised in court and asked by land claimants as they await a Land Claims Court judgment on her application for leave to appeal a personal costs order over a failed plan to redevelop District Six.

Permits

Meanwile, the City also took the decision to withdraw permits for previously approved events.

The City's events permit office would not be accepting or processing any event permit applications until the state of national disaster was lifted.

"This also means the City of Cape Town will not be providing any of its services for any events. We understand that this may cause an economic inconvenience to many event organisers," a statement read.

"We would like to remind residents to continue to follow the guidelines provided by both national and provincial health in dealing with hygiene on a day-to-day basis, in order to protect themselves and minimise the impact of the virus."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.