South Africa: COVID-19 - City of Cape Town Cancels Meeting With District Six, Withdraws Event Permits

In the light of President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to prohibit public meetings of more than 100 people to contain the spread of the coronavirus, a meeting between the City of Cape Town and District Six community meetings have been cancelled.

The City of Cape Town has cancelled an interfaith meeting on the corner of Hanover and Russell Streets in District Six, scheduled for 18 March, and a meeting about the local neighbourhood plan for District Six at the Cape Town Civic Centre.

The City said it would inform residents and the community of District Six once they were ready to host these meetings.

News24 had previously reported that Women, Children and People with Disabilities Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane had been severely criticised in court and asked by land claimants as they await a Land Claims Court judgment on her application for leave to appeal a personal costs order over a failed plan to redevelop District Six.

Permits

Meanwile, the City also took the decision to withdraw permits for previously approved events.

The City's events permit office would not be accepting or processing any event permit applications until the state of national disaster was lifted.

"This also means the City of Cape Town will not be providing any of its services for any events. We understand that this may cause an economic inconvenience to many event organisers," a statement read.

"We would like to remind residents to continue to follow the guidelines provided by both national and provincial health in dealing with hygiene on a day-to-day basis, in order to protect themselves and minimise the impact of the virus."

Source: News24