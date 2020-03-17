South Africa: Basketball Coach Accused of Killing Hout Bay Boy May Also Face Rape Charge

17 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Chantall Presence

The basketball coach charged with the murder of a 12-year-old boy in Hout Bay could also be charged with rape in the same matter, a court has heard.

Marvin Minnaar, 23, appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court, where his Legal Aid attorney told the court his client would apply for bail following a two-week postponement of the matter.

Minnaar is accused of killing Sibusiso Dakuse more than two weeks ago, and the State indicated on Tuesday that he could face an additional charge of rape "depending on the police investigation".

The matter was postponed to 7 April for the bail application.

Family members of Dakuse were heard shouting "Satan" as Minnaar was led down from the dock to the court cells.

Wandisile Ndzakani, Dakuse's father, told News24 that Minnaar should stay behind bars because he was a danger to the community. Other family members said that of he was released, they couldn't be held responsible for what happened to him.

Dakuse was killed before he could perform his first solo at a wedding and corporate event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. He was set to perform with the Hout Bay Music Project's senior gig ensemble.

He went to the local Sentinel Primary School and would attend extra-curricular music lessons at the Hout Bay Music Project and the Kronendal Music Academy.

