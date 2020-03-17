South Africa: The Hunt Is On for Killers of Hawks Officer

17 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

National police commissioner General Kehla Sitole has activated a 72-hour plan to capture the gunmen who killed Hawks senior investigator Lieutenant Colonel Leroy Bruwer.

Bruwer, 49, was killed on Tuesday morning while travelling to work.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said Bruwer, described as a seasoned investigator, was driving to work at 06:30 when he was ambushed along Lydenburg Road in Mbombela.

Nadioo said Bruwer was shot at by gunmen using heavy calibre weapons, and was shot dead.

"Sitole has in the strongest possible terms, condemned the senseless killing of 49-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Leroy Bruwer this morning.

"Bruwer was a seasoned investigator within the DPCI environment and always excelled in cracking complex cases, particularly related to rhino poaching. The national commissioner has called on a multidisciplinary team to mobilise the 72-hour activation plan and urged the team not to rest until Bruwer's killers are brought to book," Naidoo said.

Sitole has also extended condolences to Bruwer's family and promised a thorough investigation into the officer's senseless killing.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.