Zimbabwe: Govt to Launch National Coronavirus Response Plan

17 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The government will be launching a National Coronavirus Strategic Plan this Thursday as the country continues to track down all potential COVID-19 infections within its borders.

In his media briefing yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said the launch of the upgraded national plan will outline public health strategies that the country will implement in the fight against Covid-19.

"I want to advise you that we have worked on the national preparedness and response plan for Zimbabwe and this is going to be launched on Thursday and it is going to be launched by non-other than the President of Zimbabwe, Cde Mnangagwa," said Moyo.

The launch follows a position taken by SADC member states at an emergency meeting held in Tanzania last week where they agreed to come up with co-ordinated national strategic plans against Covid-19.

According to the plan, all public institutions are encouraged to provide hand sanitizers in line with global recommendations to adhere to basic hygienic practices as prevention of Covid-19.

The national efforts come as the Government continues to screen, isolate and recommend self-quarantine for travellers, including Zimbabweans coming from affected countries.

So far about 8 000 travellers have been screened for coronavirus in Zimbabwe.

The Government has also urged people to limit unnecessary travel and gatherings, especially as the Easter holidays draw close.

"In order to reduce the risk of the infection, we want to continue to educate the public. We are working with various international donors in the production of materials so that we can be able to reach out to the rural areas," added Moyo.

Cases of coronavirus continue to increase in Africa with Egypt the worst hit with 150 confirmed cases followed by South Africa with 64 cases.

Over 7 000 people globally have since died of coronavirus while over 180 000 others have been infected.

coronavirusCOVID-19Dr Obadiah MoyoEmmerson Dambudzo MnangagwaMinistry of Health and Child Care

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.