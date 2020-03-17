Zimbabwe: Govt to Launch National Coronavirus Response Plan

The government will be launching a National Coronavirus Strategic Plan this Thursday as the country continues to track down all potential COVID-19 infections within its borders.

In his media briefing yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said the launch of the upgraded national plan will outline public health strategies that the country will implement in the fight against Covid-19.

"I want to advise you that we have worked on the national preparedness and response plan for Zimbabwe and this is going to be launched on Thursday and it is going to be launched by non-other than the President of Zimbabwe, Cde Mnangagwa," said Moyo.

The launch follows a position taken by SADC member states at an emergency meeting held in Tanzania last week where they agreed to come up with co-ordinated national strategic plans against Covid-19.

According to the plan, all public institutions are encouraged to provide hand sanitizers in line with global recommendations to adhere to basic hygienic practices as prevention of Covid-19.

The national efforts come as the Government continues to screen, isolate and recommend self-quarantine for travellers, including Zimbabweans coming from affected countries.

So far about 8 000 travellers have been screened for coronavirus in Zimbabwe.

The Government has also urged people to limit unnecessary travel and gatherings, especially as the Easter holidays draw close.

"In order to reduce the risk of the infection, we want to continue to educate the public. We are working with various international donors in the production of materials so that we can be able to reach out to the rural areas," added Moyo.

Cases of coronavirus continue to increase in Africa with Egypt the worst hit with 150 confirmed cases followed by South Africa with 64 cases.

Over 7 000 people globally have since died of coronavirus while over 180 000 others have been infected.

coronavirusCOVID-19Dr Obadiah MoyoEmmerson Dambudzo MnangagwaMinistry of Health and Child Care