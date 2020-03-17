Zimbabwe: Coronavirus Cripples Small Businesses in Harare

Though Zimbabwe has not recorded any confirmed case of coronavirus, local small businesses are beginning to feel the pinch of the deadly disease due travel restrictions imposed by some of the affected countries.

A survey around Harare by 263Chat showed that traders who import their wares from countries like South Africa, Tanzania and China were the most affected as they are failing to restock due to travel bans imposed by some of these countries.

"Coronavirus has obviously affected our business, I was supposed to have gone to China but due to the severity of the situation I have to cancel the trip. At the moment I am only left with a few stuff and if it persists landlords will also be at our doorsteps," said Cynthia Nkathazo who operates from Dubai Mall at Copacabana.

Taurai Mureverwa who is into fizzy drinks material supply said the outbreak has affected his operations.

"I get almost 80% of raw materials from China and the coronavirus outbreak has brought everything to a standstill and what it means is that I will have to suspend operations until the situation stabilizes" said Mureverwa

Another businessman Godwin Musakwa who sells mobile phone accessories at Zimpost Mall says whilst the outbreak is affecting business, for now he is safe.

"It may be affecting business especially for people who travel to affected countries but for me I can say I am safe because I stockpiled my wares in January. However, you do not know what tomorrow will be since most traders have suspended their trips," said Musakwa.

The outlook appears to be bleak as more cases continue to be reported beyond the country's borders with South Africa recording 17 cases as of today.

Many organised events across the world have been cancelled as the deadly virus takes toll on the global economy.

Locally, a planned CEO Africa Round Table summit which was penciled for Victoria Falls from the 18th to 20th March 2020 had to be suspended due to international travel bans which would have affected the movement of some guests to the five star function.