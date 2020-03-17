Zimbabwe: Malume, Please Shut Up - Mliswa to Ncube

NORTON MP, Temba Mliswa has accused Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube of crashing the national economy through the continuous introduction of unpopular policies which often result in economic upheaval.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, Mliswa urged Ncube to stop introducing policies that have proven to worsen the country's dire economic situation than the opposite.

"Each time Mthuli Ncube makes any policy intervention, the Zimbabwean dollar rate against the United States Dollar tumbles. Malume, why don't you keep quiet for a year maybe the rate will go down. Just go on Sabbatical, lecture somewhere and come back after a year. Things will be sort themselves out," said Mliswa.

In a recent policy pronouncement, Ncube 'floated' the US dollar in attempts to create a system he said would properly predict exchange rates.

Ncube (pictured below) succeeded Patrick Chinamasa after being appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in September 2018.

The following year, he banned the United States dollar, a currency credited for stabilising the Zimbabwean economy since dollarisation in 2009.