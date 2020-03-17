Zimbabwe: Malume, Please Shut Up - Mliswa to Ncube

17 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

NORTON MP, Temba Mliswa has accused Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube of crashing the national economy through the continuous introduction of unpopular policies which often result in economic upheaval.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, Mliswa urged Ncube to stop introducing policies that have proven to worsen the country's dire economic situation than the opposite.

"Each time Mthuli Ncube makes any policy intervention, the Zimbabwean dollar rate against the United States Dollar tumbles. Malume, why don't you keep quiet for a year maybe the rate will go down. Just go on Sabbatical, lecture somewhere and come back after a year. Things will be sort themselves out," said Mliswa.

In a recent policy pronouncement, Ncube 'floated' the US dollar in attempts to create a system he said would properly predict exchange rates.

Ncube (pictured below) succeeded Patrick Chinamasa after being appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in September 2018.

The following year, he banned the United States dollar, a currency credited for stabilising the Zimbabwean economy since dollarisation in 2009.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.