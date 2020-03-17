Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Bans Weddings, Church Over Coronavirus... Schools to Remain Open

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the coronavirus a national disaster and further decreed a ban on weddings, church gatherings and foreign travels to countries worst affected by the rampaging disease.

In a special address to the media at State House this Tuesday afternoon, Mnangagwa also moved to suspend this year's Independence Day celebrations which were scheduled for Bulawayo on 18 April and this year's edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

He maintained Zimbabwean schools shall remain open until their initially scheduled closing at the beginning of next month.

"Dates for school opening will be announced," he said.

Any gathering of people of over 100 people has been banned for the next 60 days.

Sporting events have also been suspended with immediate effect.

More to follow...