Mozambique: One Dead in Tuesday Ambush in Nhamatanda

17 March 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Armed men, believed to be from the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta" killed one Mozambican woman and injured a Zimbabwean man in an ambush on Tuesday morning on the main road from Beira to the Zimbabwean border.

The ambush took place at about 05.00 in the Nharichonga area, in Nhamatanda district, in the central province of Sofala. A bus and three long distance trucks came under fire.

The woman who lost her life was a passenger in the bus. The injured Zimbabwean was driving one of the trucks. He is now receiving medical care in the Nhamatanda Rural Hospital.

The vehicles suffered severe damage. One of the trucks was completely destroyed after the attackers looted it and set it on fire.

The driver of this truck told AIM "I left Nhamatanda at 05.00, and when I reached here I heard the first shot, which was against one of my front tyres. The truck began to swerve, and I heard two other shots which hit the cabin. I stopped the vehicle and I ran".

He ran into the bush "and from where I was I saw them attack two other trucks and a bus. By that time, the front of my truck was on fire. They took all my goods and then left".

The Zimbabweam, Moses Chingizi, told AIM from his hospital bed that he was hit by three bullets in his arm and legs. He said that, when he reached the ambush site, he saw the first vehicle burning.

"I heard shots and I tried to accelerate my truck", he continued. "I felt that I had been hit. I lost control, but I managed to bring the truck to a halt."

He fled into the bush, and from there he saw the attackers, wearing uniform and brandishing guns. "Shortly afterwards the police arrived and began to fire", said Chingizi. "It was then that we came out of the bush and I showed myself to the police. They took me to the hospital".

The clinical director of the Nhamatanda hospital, Miquitaio Torres, said that, despite multiple gunshot wounds, Chingizi was out of danger. He also confirmed that a woman aged about 50 had died in the attack.

This was the fourth ambush against civilian vehicles in Sofala in the space of a week.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.