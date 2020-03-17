Namibia: Jailed Ex-MP Sues in Bid for Release

FORMER National Assembly member Geoffrey Mwilima, who is serving an 18-year prison term after being convicted of high treason and other charges, is suing Namibia's prison authorities in a bid to be released on medical grounds.

In a case now pending in the Windhoek High Court, Mwilima is suing the commissioner general of the Namibian Correctional Service, the minister of safety and security, the medical officer of the Windhoek Correctional Facility and the officer-in-command of the prison in an attempt to compel them to consider releasing him on grounds of ill health.

Mwilima has spent the past 20 years and seven months in jail. He was arrested on 4 August 1999 - two days after surprise attacks by separatists on government-linked targets at Katima Mulilo - and has been jailed since then.

Following his arrest, Mwilima was tortured and seriously injured by police officers who carried out widespread assaults on people detained in the wake of the attacks carried out by members of a separatist organisation that attempted to secede the then Caprivi region from Namibia.

Mwilima (64) was one of the men prosecuted in what became known as the main Caprivi high treason trial. After being convicted of high treason, nine counts of murder and 90 charges of attempted murder, he was sentenced to an effective period of 18 years' imprisonment at the conclusion of the marathon trial in December 2015.

In an application now pending in the High Court, Mwilima is asking the court to declare that the medical officer of the Windhoek Correctional Facility has failed to consider and make a decision about a request from him to be recommended for release on medical grounds.

He is also asking the court to declare that the medical officer's alleged failure to consider and decide on his request is "a dereliction of duty and wilful disregard of the law".

In addition, he is asking the court to direct the medical officer to consider his request to be recommended for release due to his state of health and to make a decision on that, and in the alternative he wants the court to direct the minister of safety and security to authorise his release on medical grounds.

The minister and the prison authorities are opposing Mwilima's application.

Mwilima states in an affidavit filed at the court that he is suffering from kidney failure, which necessitates dialysis treatment twice a week, diabetes and also high blood pressure.

Three doctors who have been treating him have recommended that he should be released on medical grounds so that he can receive better treatment outside prison.

Mwilima also says his state of health depends to a great degree on his diet - but in prison, he is not receiving the kind of food that he is supposed to get according to a diet that has been prescribed for him.

He says the medical officer and the officer-in-command of the Windhoek Correctional Facility are aware of his dietary requirements, but still, subject him to a diet that is detrimental to his health. That, he claims, "is clear manifestation of torture, cruelty, inhumane and degrading treatment tantamount to violation of my constitutional right to dignity".

Mwilima also states that lawyers representing him have since October 2016 written several letters to the prison authorities to ask that his release on medical grounds should be considered. Those efforts have been to no avail, though, with a government lawyer finally responding in a letter in September 2018, in which it was said that in the opinion of the prison's medical officer Mwilima did not meet the criteria to be released on medical grounds.

According to Mwilima, the prison's medical officer has failed to carry out his duty to decide whether to recommend that he should be released on medical grounds.

He further says he is suffering from dangerous illnesses which, in terms of the Correctional Service Act and regulations, entitles the medical officer to recommend his release.

In an answering affidavit also filed at the court, the commissioner general of the Namibian Correctional Service, Raphael Hamunyela, says the Correctional Service Act and regulations do not impose a duty on the prison's medical officer to recommend that Mwilima be released on medical grounds, but only empowers the medical officer to recommend the release of an offender on medical grounds.

The minister of safety and security can only authorise the release of a prisoner on medical grounds on the recommendation of the prison's medical officer, but such a recommendation has not been made, Hamunyela says.

The case has been postponed to 25 March for a status hearing.