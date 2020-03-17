Namibia: Nama Leader Kooper Claims to Be Sidelined On Heritage Matters

THE Nama Traditional Leaders Association (NTLA) has expressed frustration at not being consulted on matters of heritage by the government.

NTLA chairperson Petrus Kooper said Nama leaders are no longer willing to rubber-stamp and endorse matters about their culture, traditions and customary practices. He made the assertion at the official declaration of the Shark Island as national heritage site by education, arts and culture deputy minister Ester Anna Nghipondoka last Wednesday during a special ceremony held at Lüderitz.

Shark Island was the site of a concentration camp where thousands of Nama and Herero people were imprisoned from 1905 to 1907 by the German imperial regime forces. Shark Island has been converted in a tourist destination and is managed by Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR).

Kooper further blasted the government for conveniently forgetting that various Nama tribal property had been confiscated by the German regime, during the Nama and Herero genocide, when heritage issues relating to these people are discussed by the government without consultations.

"After all the decisions have been made, we are whisked to be companions on a journey we do not precisely know where it is going," he contended.

Because of this, said Kooper, cultural heritage becomes "subsumed and drowned in the waves of national heritage".

The tribal leader also took issue over Shark Island, which he said does not hold good memories for the Nama and Ovaherero people because of the cruelty their forefathers had been subjected to at the hands of German imperialists, being used for recreational activities, and as a camping site.

"After 30 years of independence, Shark Island continues to be a tourist destination where visitors may walk freely on sacred ground, and wine and dine on the bones of our heroes and heroines, who started the earliest resistance against colonial occupation," he said angrily.

Ovaherero paramount chief Veikuii Rukoro echoed the same sentiments saying the Shark Island site is a "sacrosanct and holy place" and deserves respect.

"Shark Island, to us, the Ovaherero and Nama people, and this is not tribalism as is being said by some denialists of our genocide, brings back to memory the horrors of things that actually happened to our people, right here," he added.

He said the descendants of Nama and Ovaherero survivors from those who were tortured and murdered at Shark Island would love to see in their lifetime a visible structure or replica of the original concentration camp at the declared heritage site.

"The announcement in words only will disappear as soon as the announcer finishes announcing, whereas a visible replica will bring back the historicity of the Shark Island concentration camp as it looked like in 1904," he said.

Rukoro said the Ovaherero and Nama do not want to hear excuses from the government that there is no money because the fisheries and marine resources ministry, provided there is political will to do so, can reserve a one year fish and rock lobster quota for this purpose.

"That will be money well-spent for a noble cause, and in the national interest, rather than to corruptly turn a few politicians and business people into multimillionaires," he said, referring to the fishing rights allocation to a few elites.

Nghipondoka in her keynote message described the tribal leaders' remarks as most touching, historical and informative, and assured that their guidelines relating to heritage issues had been heard.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will keep in mind your guidelines for further developments," she pledged.

She noted that there are currently ongoing negotiations to find closure to some of the psychological and emotional realities that the people of this country are going through.

"There has never been any monetary value for reparations of human life and enormous material lost that women and men of this country were subjected to," the deputy minister remarked. It is against this backdrop, she added, that the government is determined to have the German government admitting atrocities committed in Namibia, especially against the Nama and Ovaherero.

Nghipondoka said the Namibian government expects the German government to pay reparations, while calling on Namibians, especially the affected communities, to continue collaborate with the government in these efforts.