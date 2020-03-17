Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Kill Mutare Businessman

16 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Donald Nyarota

A Prominent Mutare businessman who runs a chain of retail businesses in the city, Shingirai Khumbula (42) was shot dead at his homestead by a gang of six armed robbers over the weekend, 263Chat can report.

Khumbula was shot on his chest during an all-night prayer vigil at his house in Darlington, Mutare on Sunday morning.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringa Kakowha confirmed the incident cautioning members of the public to ensure that they lock their doors and to alert police if they see unusual faces roaming around their yards.

Kakohwa said the suspects are still at large with police investigations ongoing.

Allegations are that on 15 March at around 0500hrs, six unknown male adults broke into the house of the deceased, where he was congregating with church members for an all-night prayer session.

One of the accused persons was holding a pistol, while another carried a machete with the rest of them holding iron bars and they were all wearing balaclavas to hide their faces.

They ordered everyone to lie down and tied them using pieces of curtain and locked them in a spare bedroom and force marched the late Khumbula and his wife Estere Chirimba (35) to their main bedroom.

One of the accused person allegedly shot Khumbula on the chest once and he fell on the bed, before they ransacked the whole house and stole a new unregistered Honda Fit, various cellphones, unknown amount of cash, and property.

The accused persons drove away using the deceased car which was parked at the front of the house with stolen goods whose total value is not yet known.

The deceased's wife and the church members rushed Khumbula to Murambi gardens where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved.

