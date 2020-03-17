Zimbabwe: Invest in Women to Revamp the Economy, Govt Urged

Graduates from the United States funded Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) have urged government to invest in women saying that is the only way the country can revamp its staggering economy.

About 90 women from Mahusekwa completed their three months training in business and entrepreneurship skills and were awarded with their certificates to begin their business journey.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony yesterday, one of the beneficiaries, Loise Kapondo hailed the training which she hoped would play an important role in uplifting the living standards of Zimbabwean communities.

"This initiative has given us so much light on how we do our business as starters in the industry. I hope this will change the face of the nation business wise because i believe in women," said Loise Kapondo in an interview with 263Chat.

Addressing the AWE women, United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols said the project was critical in fulfilling the women economic potential as well as supporting development in the country.

"AWE is a program supporting the development of women entrepreneurs around the world. It is designed to empower women worldwide to fulfill their economic potential, creating conditions for increased stability, security and prosperity for all," said Ambassador Nichols.

US local partner and AWE Programme Lead, Irene Chikumbo, and facilitator for Manicaland, Loice Kapondo said the initiative, supported by the US government focuses on basic entrepreneurship skills to help women grow their businesses.

"The Academy for Women entrepreneurs is an initiative supported by the US Department of the state where we are looking to empower women from across the world. It has been piloted in 10 different countries in Africa including Zimbabwe. In total 90 women graduated in this programme and we will be looking to do the next towards the second half of the year. The programme focuses on basic entrepreneurship skills mainly social entrepreneurship working on how you can build your business and help your community at the same time," said Chikumbo.

The training is focusing on social entrepreneurship modules from the Thunderbird Business School based in Arizona, United States.

Zimbabwe is among the 10 African countries chosen for the pilot phase of the academy.

AWEWomenZim Economy