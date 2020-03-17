Namibia: Work On Otjiwarongo Fodder, Charcoal Factory Starts

17 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

THE construction of a factory to produce a variety of nutritious animal feed and charcoal was officially launched at Otjiwarongo on Friday.

Minister of industrialisation, trade and SME development Tjekero Tweya officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the factory to be situated about four kilometres north of Otjiwarongo.

Tweya said the new multi-million-dollar factory would be built by the government's National Industrial Development Agency (Nida) in partnership with private investors, who are expected to inject funds, technical expertise and knowledge.

The minister explained that the government would provide the land for the factory, while the Finnish government, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (Unido), and the Baobab Growth Fund organisation, among others, would also be involved in funding the project.

"There will be a lot of industrial activity and job creation in manufacturing, value addition and processing of wood to a finished product," said Tweya.

The minister called for political stability in the region and said the local authority of Otjiwarongo should expect an influx of people during the construction phase and once the factory starts operating.

The stockfeed will be manufactured mainly from encroacher bushes harvested at farms in and around

Otjozondjupa.

Tweya said the encroacher bush will be mixed with other nutrients during manufacturing to produce good quality animal fodder.

The remainder of the harvested bushes would also be used to produce charcoal for commercial purposes.

The minister also launched a document outlining the strategic action plan for the sustainable bush value chain processing plant.

