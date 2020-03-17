Namibia: President Reduces Number of Ministries From 26 to 19

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob trimmed the number of ministries from 26 to 19 at an announcement event held at the statehouse in Windhoek on Monday.

Geingob in his speech said they achieved this reduction of five ministries by merging some existing ministries to achieve better alignment where there was a duplication in the mandate.

"I will, in due course announce the appointment of the Vice President, Prime Minister, and the Deputy Prime Minister. After being sworn-in on March. 21," he said adding that he will then announce the appointment of Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Minister

"In making these changes I have been mindful of the need to optimize the structure of government to give fresh impetus to our plans for economic recovery and growth while balancing the need for renewal and continuity," Geingob said.

Meanwhile, part of the merged ministries include ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration which was merged with Safety and Security, Ministry of Agriculture, Water was merged with Land Reform while Ministry of Gender and Poverty Eradication was elevated to the office of the presidency.