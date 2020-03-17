Uganda: Tumukunde Village Home Sealed Off

Security agencies have sealed off Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde's country home in Buyanja Sub-county, Rukungiri District.

The Buyanja Sub-county councillor, Mr Benon Tumusiime, yesterday confirmed the security deployment at Lt Gen Tumukunde's home in Nyakiju Village, Bugyera Parish.

"There are about 15 security personnel. Some are in police uniform. At first they stopped those staying at the home from moving away. They allowed them to move after checking them and the home," Mr Tumusiime said.

Residents told Daily Monitor that security personnel in both uniform and civilian clothes arrived at Gen Tumukunde's home on Saturday.

Mr Tumusiime said Gen Tumukunde's nephew, whose name he could not readily establish, and several domestic workers live at the home.

Gen Tumukunde's home is close to that of his elder brother, Mr Topher Kakurugu. They are about 100 metres apart.

Mr Tumusiime said the people at Gen Tumukunde's home are doing their work normally but whoever wants to move out or enter is checked by security.

Status of home

When Daily Monitor visited the home yesterday, a police vehicle was parked at the gate. Some security personnel dressed in black (counter terrorism wear) and blue camouflage police uniforms were resting under a green tent erected close to the gate.

Asked about the deployment at the home, Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate referred Daily Monitor to police headquarters.

"Get information from the centre, try Police spokesperson Fred Enanga," Mr Maate said. Mr Enanga did not answer our repeated calls.

Gen Tumukunde was arrested last Thursday on charges of treason.

A week before, he had declared his intention to stand for presidency in 2021 and sought police clearance to start consultative meetings about his presidential bid.

Last Thursday, a joint security team raided his office in Kololo, Kampala, and blocked anyone getting out.

Lt Gen Tumukunde and 15 members of his consultative committee were arrested. His offices were searched by police and military the next day. He was later detained at the Special Investigations Unit at Kireka on treason charges.

Police seek DPP opinion on Tumukunde's case

Police yesterday said they have submitted Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde's case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

They added that they were consulting the army to verify whether he was also in unlawful possession of military equipment.

At the weekend, police searched his office and home in Kololo where they found military uniforms and other army equipment.

If the army denies giving Gen Tumukunde the said military equipment recovered at his home and offices, he would face charges of unlawful possession of military stores, a serious offence triable by a military court under the Uganda People's Defence Forces Act.

The offence of unlawful possession of military stores attracts a fine of Shs6.7m or a prison sentence of between 14 years and life imprisonment upon conviction.

Police have already placed charges of treason on Gen Tumukunde.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said yesterday they had written to the army, inquiring whether Gen Tumukunde was in unlawful possession of military supplies or they were given to him upon his retirement from military service.

Consulting army

"We are consulting with the army to know whether he retired with them. What we know is that retired officers remain with only ceremonial uniform," Mr Enanga said.

Sections 160 and 161 of the UPDF Act state that any person found with government stores such as military clothes is tried in the court martial.

Mr Enanga said Gen Tumukunde had disowned the army uniform, saying they belonged to his military guards, who were recalled by the army earlier.

By virtue of his rank, Gen Tumukunde qualifies for military security but his guards were recalled to the army headquarters about two weeks ago and never returned. This happened shortly before he announced the intention to contest for presidency.

Gen Tumukunde is currently admitted to Kololo Hospital after he collapsed in police cells on Saturday night.

Mr Enanga said they had halted the search at his homes and offices since it required his personal presence.

However, he said the evidence they have gathered has enabled them to submit the file to the DPP for guidance.

Police have also preferred charges of obstruction against 13 people arrested with Gen Tumukunde last week. They include Tororo North MP Annet Nyakecho, who is the head of Lt Gen Tumukunde's presidential consultation task force. They are still in detention.

Additional reporting by Andrew Bagala