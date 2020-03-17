Uganda: Unanswered Questions After Army Shoot Dead Police Officers

A joint security team is working to establish how soldiers in company of Local Defence Unit personnel shot dead two police officers and a civilian in an alleged foiled robbery near Entebbe Road yesterday.

The deceased are constables Ambrose Byareta and Fred Turyomunsi both attached to Field Force Unit, and a civilian only identified as James.

Both the army and police do not have details of the identity of victim in the incident but they say the suspects were trailing her from the Entebbe International Airport.

The vehicle of the alleged victim and that of the suspects are also missing and unknown.

The First Division spokesperson, Maj Bilal Yusuf Katamba, and the deputy spokesman of Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the shooting but none had details of the operation.

According to police sources, they are waiting for the army to share with them details of the victim and intelligence officers that foiled the alleged robbery to record statements.

"We have nothing right now. The army isn't giving us details of what happened, how they got to know that the deceased were planning a robbery, but nothing yet has been given to us," a police source said.

It is alleged that the deceased waylaid a woman, who was being driven from Entebbe International Airport, put her and her driver on gunpoint in Nankinga Zone, Bunamwaya in Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality.

It is alleged that the suspects were travelling in a Toyota Harrier.

According to a police report, police officers were called later and found three bodies at the scene.

One of the deceased, Byareta, was dressed in an army uniform that had a rank of a sergeant.

A pistol was near his body. Turyomunsi was found in civilian clothes. James was dressed in an army jacket. The driver of the suspects' car managed to drive off.

Police are still hunting for the vehicles alleged to have been involved in the incident and drivers.