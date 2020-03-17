Eritrea: Encouragement to Outstanding Students

Mendefera — The Dubarwa secondary school has encouraged 11 students that registered outstanding results in the 2018/2019 national school leaving examination and 37 students that registered from 85 to 100 examination marks in the first semester of the 2019/2020 academic year.

At the ceremony organized on 15 March, financial award and certificate of recognition was handed over to the students that registered outstanding marks in the national school leaving examination and various awards to outstanding students from grade 9 to 11.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Gerezghier Berhe, director of the school, said that the objective of encouraging the outstanding students was to motivate fellow students follow the noble example so that they become competitive in their education.

The awardees on their part commending for the opportunity they were provided, said that the award will have significant contribution in motivating them to work hard and called for the sustainability of the program.

At the Dubarwa sub-zone there are 26 pre-schools, 26 elementary, 10 junior and 3 high schools.