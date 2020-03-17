Eritrea: Assessment Meeting On Environmental Sanitation Activities

Massawa — The administration of the Northern Red Sea region conducted assessment meeting on 12 and 13 March in the port city of Massawa on the community led environmental sanitation activities conducted in 2019 and on charted out programs for 2020.

Speaking at the event, D.G. of Social Services in the region, Mr. Rezene Fesseha indicating that important experience was been gained from activities conducted last year, stated that bold initiatives are being taken to complete projects that were not implemented last year due to various circumstances. Mr. Rezene also called for reinforced participation in the implementation of the charted out development programs for the current year.

Pointing out that due attention is being given to environmental sanitation as it is the foundation of public health, Mr. Tesfay Tesfatsion, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the Northern Red Sea region, called for integrated effort on the part of all stakeholders and religious leaders in particular.

Stating that community based environmental sanitation activities will be introduced in Afabet, Gelalo, Foro and Ginda sub zones by taking into consideration the demographic and geographic situation of the sub zones, Mr. Hagos Milkias, head of Environmental Sanitation at the Ministry of Health branch on his part said that necessary preparations are being taken in providing necessary material.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Zemuy Alemu, director of Environmental Health at the Ministry of Health, said that community based environmental sanitation activities are one of the strategic programs of the Ministry said that encouraging activities that were undertaken in the Northern red Sea region attest to the readiness of the public for the implementation of the program. Dr. Zemuy further called for proper follow up.

Noting that the encouraging achievement already registered attests to the strong participation of the public, Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, called for concerted effort on all institutions for the preservation of the achievements already registered.