Angola and Congo Analyze Maritime Border Delimitation

Cabinda — The Interministerial Commission for the Delimitation and Demarcation of the Maritime Border between Angola / Congo Brazaville met Tuesday, in Cabinda, to define actions aimed at setting limits.

The four-day meeting will define a joint budget for carrying out the fieldworks, appoint seven technicians from each country to carry out the study and verification of the estuary mouth, according to the historical documents.

The indication of technicians to accompany the works of acquisition, processing and seismic interpretation, definition of companies to carry out the seismic works and date, delivery of the Decree of 1957 and the analysis of the proposal of the commission's internal regulations are also part of the agenda of works.

The deputy governor of Cabinda for the political and social sector, Alberto Paca, said that Angola and Congo Brazaville are two countries with excellent relations and hopes, therefore, that the meeting will produce good results.

The head of the Congolese delegation, Jacques Essissongo, said that the meetings already held in the cities of Luanda and Ponta-Negra have produced fundamental points, so that very soon the boundaries on the maritime border between the two countries are fixed.

The Angolan delegation is chaired by the secretary general of the Interministerial Commission for the Delimitation and Demarcation of the Angolan Border (CIDDEMA), Domingos Moreira.

The maritime border that divides Angola and Congo Brazaville is located in the commune of Massabi, municipality of Cacongo, North of the city of Cabinda, still to be defined.

Fluvial and land borders in Massabi-Cacongo and Miconje-Belize, on the other hand, have deserved verification work in their landmarks, by technicians from both parties.