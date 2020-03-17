Angola: Covid-19 - 7 Coronavirus Screening Points to Be Set Up

17 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — Seven facilities for testing and treatment against Covid-19 will be created this month at the border municipalities of Luau and Alto-Zambeze, eastern Moxico province, according to the Provincial Health Office.

Speaking to the press on Monday, the provincial director of the Health Office, Sebastião Ramalho, said that the move is meant to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Sebastião Ramalho said that a point was recently created on the border between the municipality of Luau (Moxico - Angola) and Dilolo, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He noted that the said the post is secured by 40 health technicians and assisted by personnel from the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and the National Police (PN).

DRC has three confirmed cases of Covid -19, prompting the Angolan authorities to focus on the border with this neighbouring country.

As for the municipality headquarters (Moxico), he announced plan to create screening points at the airport of Luena "Comandante Dangereux", Benguela Railways (CFB) and road transport stations.

The intensification of awareness-raising activities at the level of the remaining eight municipalities comprising the province of Moxico is also part of the plan of the Provincial Health Office.

In Africa, Covid-19 has already been registered in countries such as South Africa, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, DRC, Senegal, Tunisia, Togo and Namibia.

