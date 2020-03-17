Angola: Brent Oil Barrel Recovers 0.83 Percent

17 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The price of a barrel of Brent oil recovered 0.83% this Tuesday, after falling 5.64% on "black Monday" due to the price war started by Saudi Arabia. The barrel of Brent oil, for delivery in May, opened Tuesday at a high, quoting at $30.88 at London's Intercontinental Exchange Futures (ICE), 0.83% more than at the end of Monday's session.

North Sea oil, a benchmark for Angolan exports, has suffered sharp declines in recent weeks due to investors' fear of a sharp decline in demand resulting from restrictions on movements, flights and productive and business activities as a result of the Covid-19 and the price war launched by Saudi Arabia.

Last week, black gold prices sank following the Saudi decision, the world's largest oil producer, to lower the price of its exports, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.