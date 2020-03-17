Tanzania: Airtel Tanzania to Disburse Sh2.6 Billion Interest to Customers

Airtel Tanzania is set to disburse Sh2.6billion as interest to its mobile money customers across the country for using Airtel Money services.

The disbursement will be for all Airtel Money customers and agents all over the country who will use the service for the period between April and September 2019.

Interest disbursement is money given back to Airtel Money customers on a quarterly basis based on the balance amount they have in their accounts at the end of each day.

The money earned as interest is sent to customers via Airtel Money wallet and a customer can choose to withdraw money, transfer to savings account or pay bills.

Speaking today in Dar es Salaam while announcing the interest disbursement, Airtel Tanzania's Communications Director, Beatrice Singano said that, the Interest earned will be distributed to all customers and Agents across the country who have used Airtel Money services between April and September 2019.

"Our aim is to continue to promoting mobile money services through our Airtel Money platform, today we are distributing approximately Sh2.6billion accrued interest for the April and September 2019. We are happy with the growth pace of our Airtel Money customers as we look forward to a double digit growth," said Singano.

Ms Singano added that this is the eighth time Airtel is giving back interest to its customers and agents since 2015. So far a total of Sh19 billion has been distributed to customers and agents countrywide.

"We are happy that in addition to customer's interest distribution, our over 60,000 Airtel Money Agents county wide will also receive their interests through their Airtel Money wallets. We call upon our Agents to continue offering the best services to our customers countrywide and earn Airtel Money dividends quarterly while doing business," she said.

On his part Airtel Money Director Isack Nchunda said Airtel is committed in improving and bringing services closer to their customers and address the gap of unbanked population across the country.

"In promoting financial inclusion, Airtel recently launched "Tuko Nawe Kila Kona" campaign with the rollout of Airtel Money Branches, one of the largest mobile money distribution set-ups in the country that has over 1,000 Airtel Money Branches offering an array of Airtel services and products to meet the current customer's demands," he said.

Airtel Money is also connected to over 40 banks in the country which make it possible for customers to do instant money transfers from their Bank accounts to their Airtel Money wallets anywhere any time at the comfort of their homes.