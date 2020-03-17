Tanzania Bans All Public Gathering, Closes Schools, Suspends the Premier League Over Coronavirus

Dar Es Salaaam — A day after a case of Coronavirus was confirmed in Tanzania, government has banned all forms of public gatherings calling on the public to observe caution.

In a live broadcast the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said government had taken steps to suspend political gatherings and rallies, close all schools from kindergarten to Form Six for 30 days.

The government has also suspended sports activities such as the Vodacom Premier League and all inter school games throughout the country.

He added that the ministries shall write to the relevant authorities on the decision, plus calling upon the ministry of education to reschedule the Form Six work.

Mr Majaliwa said the government shall review the situation depending of the developments on the ground.

Yesterday, health minister Ummy Mwalimu called for calm after Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus case.

"The case is an imported case and that the authorities are doing all that is possible to contain the situation," she said.

Ms Ummy Mwalimu told journalists that a 46-year-old Tanzanian woman was the first to test positive of the deadly virus on Sunday, March 15.

She said the woman arrived in Tanzania abord Rwandair from Belgium.

She said the traveller left Tanzania for Belgium on March 3, 2020.

"Between March 3 and 13, she also visited Sweden and Denmark. She then went back to Belgium before returning to Tanzania on March 15 via Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA)," Ms Mwalimu said.