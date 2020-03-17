Tanzania: Police Go On a Manhunt for MP Lema in Dar Hotel

17 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — Suspected police officers on Tuesday, March 17 arrived at the Regency Hotel in Mikocheni-Dar es Salaam with the intention of arresting Arusha Urban MP Godbless Lema but could not find him, The Citizen reveals.

The hotel's general manager, Venance Mkisi, told The Citizen that the plain-clothed arrived in the hotel early morning and asked the management for the whereabouts of Mr Lema.

"It is true that Lema slept here and is our longtime guest. But today he left very early and he left without paying. He did not return the key at the reception," said Mkisi.

"I came here this morning and I was told there was a riot, the police in civilian clothes came and asked for him (Lema), but they were told he was not in. They agreed with our procedures and were accompanied by our employee to his (Lema's) room but they could not find him, "added Mkisi.

The manager said they had no reason to worry about their long-term client who had never bothered them.

Lema and Police surveillance reports have been circulating on social media since early morning, after Chadema -Tanzania page broke the incident early Tuesday morning.

However, when Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Mussa Taibu was asked about the incident, he said he was not aware of any such searches.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa could not comment because he was supposedly in a meeting.

The Tanzania police force spokesperson, Mr David Misime's phone went unanswered the whole afternoon.

Lema was expected to hold a press conference today, but the meeting was adjourned.

