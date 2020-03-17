Tanzania Closes Schools, Bars Gathering to Curb Coronavirus

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered immediately closure of schools, suspension of all sporting activities and public gathering for a month to curb spreading of coronavirus.

Schools that will be affected are kindergarten, primary and secondary.

PM has announced these measures today, a day after Tanzania confirmed the first coronavirus case in Arusha.

Due to this decision, Form Six examinations expected to start in May will be rescheduled, the Premier added while speaking to reporters at his office in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Majaliwa has named special centres to treat coronavirus patients and monitoring the suspected cases including Mloganzila Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Mawenzi (Kilimanjaro), Buswelu (Mwanza), Mnazi Mmoja and Chakechake Hospitals in Zanzibar Isles.

