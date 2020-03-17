Tanzania Closes Schools, Bars Gathering to Curb Coronavirus

17 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Writer

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered immediately closure of schools, suspension of all sporting activities and public gathering for a month to curb spreading of coronavirus.

Schools that will be affected are kindergarten, primary and secondary.

PM has announced these measures today, a day after Tanzania confirmed the first coronavirus case in Arusha.

Due to this decision, Form Six examinations expected to start in May will be rescheduled, the Premier added while speaking to reporters at his office in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Majaliwa has named special centres to treat coronavirus patients and monitoring the suspected cases including Mloganzila Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Mawenzi (Kilimanjaro), Buswelu (Mwanza), Mnazi Mmoja and Chakechake Hospitals in Zanzibar Isles.

Full report will be published in the Daily News tomorrow (Wednesday).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.