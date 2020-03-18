Nigeria: Strike - Again, Govt, ASUU Talks End in Deadlock

The crucial meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the two-week warning strike embarked upon by the university lecturers has ended in deadlock.

Daily Trust reports that the talks which lasted for over 8 hours on Tuesday ended as both parties are yet to reach truce on some salient issues tabled.

The union had last week Monday declared a two-week warning strike over the non-payment of salaries to their members who failed to enroll into the federal government's Integrated Payroll Personal Information System (IPPIS).

The meeting was held at the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.

The minister had earlier noted that the meeting would be divided into two sessions, namely the open session and the technical session.

In attendance at the meeting were the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris; the Minister of Education (State), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the ASUU delegation led by its president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi.

Other issues which are yet to be addressed by the Federal Government include the revitalisation of University, Earned Academic allowances etc.

Recall that Ngige had last Thursday adjourned the meeting, saying that conditions were put in place to merge both the IPPIS prototype and the UTAS developed by ASUU.

Both parties, however, couldn't reach a truce today after wider consultations from both sessions held.