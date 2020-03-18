Nigeria: Govt Inaugurates Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus

Photo: Pete Linforth/Pixabay
Hand washing is crucial in the fight against COVID-19.
17 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal government has inaugurated a Presidential Task for the control of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, who inaugurated the Task Force on Tuesday, said its composition by President Muhammadu Buhari was necessitated by monitoring of developments around the world on the outbreak of the contagion.

The Task Force has as members the Ministers of Health, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Aviation, Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Education, Information, Environment and Minister of State for Health.

Others are the DG DSS, DG National Centre for Disease Control and World Health Organization representative in Nigeria.

Mustapha also announced the appointment of a National Coordinator for Coronavirus control, Dr Sani Aliyu, as a member of the Task Force.

The national coordinator will be responsible for cohesion and efficiency in the roles by the different agencies, operating in treatment of the national response strategy.

The Task Force is to be chaired by the SGF.

The members of the Task Force immediately went into a closed door meeting after the inauguration.

Mustapha said given that the actions by different countries all over the world indicated that COVID - 19 is a threat to humanity, Nigeria's response must also be firm, scientific and methodical.

The time line for the activities of the Task Force is six month. In addition, its term of reference include strengthening the national response strategy, particularly in the area of testing, containment and management of Coronavirus and building awareness among the populace.

The Task Force can also advise government to declare a national emergency as part of the containment measures when necessary and direct the deployment of any relevant national assets when deemed expedient.

Details shortly... .

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
COVID-19 Threat Not Over for Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Calls for Calm as Nigeria Confirms Second Coronavirus Case
Will Coronavirus Force Nigeria to Review its 2020 Budget?
Nigeria's Central Bank Responds to COVID-19
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cameroon
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.