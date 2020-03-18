Rwanda: New Gicumbi Coach Has His Work Cut Out

18 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Jean Paul Munyankindi has been given the unenviable task of keeping Gicumbi FC in topflight division after agreeing a 6-month deal to replace Radjab Bizumuremyi.

Munyankindi joined Gicumbi on March 14 and says his main target is keeping the Northern Province-based side in Rwanda Premier League.

The side is currently rock bottom, languishing in 16th position on the table standings with just six games remaining, but their new manager is adamant they can still pull off a miracle and survive the drop.

Munyankindi, who has previously managed various clubs in the top division including APR FC, Police FC, Mukura VS, Etincelles and Espoir, urged his players to stay positive if they are to win most of their remaining fixtures when the league returns.

Like other sporting events in the country, the domestic football league was recently suspended following the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

"The competition is tight because teams have improved a lot compared to the past years, especially in the second round, so we have to stay focused and make sure we get as many points as possible from the remaining fixtures," he said.

The Gicumbi head coach said his main objective is to "make sure the team stays up beyond this season."

He insisted he has already seen signs that things could go their way.

"I found them low on confidence and mentally weak but we have raised our level over the last few days," he said. "They have conceded a lot of goals and that's something I have to work on."

He added: "What is important now is to preserve our status in the premier league. The management has done their part and now the ball is in our court."

Gicumbi, which drew 1-1 draw against Rayon Sports on Saturday, have lost 16 games, draw four and won just four in this campaign. They are bottom, one point behind Heroes and Espoir. Sitting in 13th place are Etincelles who have 24 points.

