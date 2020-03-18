Sudan: Attempt on PM's Life Shocking

17 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
editorial

Last week's attempt on the life of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was as surprising as it was unfortunate. Mr Hamdok was on his way to the office when part of his motorcade came under attack. Luckily, he escaped unharmed.

The renowned economist was appointed to head Sudan's transitional government last August, a few months after the overthrow of long-time President Omar al-Bashir. He has been in office for barely half a year. Why then would anyone want him dead?

Coming from three decades of a one-man dictatorship, Sudan faces gargantuan housekeeping, what with a hugely wanting human rights record, insurgencies and an economy tottering on the edge. It also has to contend with the unenviable task of negotiating its way back to the community of nations after being blacklisted by the US as a sponsor of international terrorism.

The interim leadership has a clear roadmap on the people's expectations. It's hard to imagine a deviation from the goals that the people fought so hard for, with dozens of them paying the ultimate price. This leadership needs support from every Sudanese.

With the newfound democratic space, there can be no denying that there are many capable Sudanese who would want to take a stab at the country's leadership. However, waiting for three years to usher in fresh leadership through universal adult suffrage would not be asking for too much from any patriot.

Hamdok's government, like any other, is not perfect. It is important to keep the leadership on its toes lest the power holders get too comfortable as to rest on their laurels. But whatever grievance may arise must be tackled in the correct way through the right channels. That such were factored in the post-Bashir negotiations is a no-brainer. Sudanese must surely know better than to invite another round of instability to their motherland.

