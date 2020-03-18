Kenya: Floods Wreak Havoc in Nyando

About 1,000 families were left marooned and road infrastructure destroyed in Nyando Constituency, Kisumu, after floods hit the area since the weekend.

Residents of Kabonyo Kanyagwal ward were worst hit and had to move to a camp at Omuonyole Shopping Centre for safety.

Kandaria primary and secondary schools, Ombaka Primary School and Ogenya Primary School were submerged.

Kanyagwal chief Boaz Nyandeje told the Nation that the flooding is persisting because of the heavy rains pounding the area and underground water from Lake Victoria.

"In my location, 384 residents have been affected and the number is rising," said Mr Nyandeje.

He said it was unfortunate that the floods are back again just two months after the area was hit by a similar problem.

Mr Nyandeje called on wellwishers to send aid for the flood victims such as tents and food.

Ugwe chief George Abot said 581 households have been affected in his area.

He said the victims are in need of food, mosquito nets and medicine. He said the situation could get worse in case of outbreak of water-borne diseases.