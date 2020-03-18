Kenya: Coronavirus Cases Rise to Four

17 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lynette Mukami

Kenya has confirmed its fourth coronavirus case.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday confirmed that one more patient tested positive at a private health facility.

Mr Kagwe said the patient travelled from London and arrived in Kenya on March 9. The CS said tracing of persons who may have come into contact with the patient is ongoing.

Kenya has conducted 111 tests since the country started running Covid-19 tests early this month. A total of 71 cases tested negative, 36 people are under observation and four tested positive, CS Kagwe said.

The Health minister said in a media briefing that all travellers into Kenya, including citizens, diplomats, residents and UN staff, will swear a legal document that they will observe quarantine rules.

Mr Kagwe further said that water supply for consumers with outstanding bills will not be disconnected, citing an agreement with Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

The first coronavirus case was recorded in the country on Friday. On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced two more cases and unveiled measures to stop the spread of the virus.

The President suspended learning at all levels and announced a nationwide partial lockdown. He encouraged businesses and government offices to close all non-essential services.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 168,000 people and killed at least 6,610, according to the World Heath Organisation. Almost 80,000 people have recovered.

