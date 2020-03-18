Kenya: Multimillion-Shilling City Rail Project a Step Closer to Kick-Off

The multi-billion grand plan to turn part of Nairobi's central business district into a world class railway city has moved a step closer to commencement.

This comes after the gazetting of the 172 hectares of land comprising part of the Nairobi Railway Station and its surrounding, where the project will be set up, as a special planning area.

This, in effect, stopped any other development in the area bound by Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Bunyala Road, Commercial Street and Landhies Road, to pave way for the new redevelopment.

GAZETTE NOTICE

According to a March 13, 2020 Gazette Notice by Nairobi County Lands and Urban Planning Executive Charles Kerich, the moratorium on any development in the 425-acre area will be effective for a period of one year, with a provision for extension.

He explained that the move is to facilitate the preparation of a participatory planning process towards realisation of a sustainable local development plan for the area.

Mr Kerich said the plan will complement the existing city centre and transform the main central railway station and its immediate environs into a world class railway city comprising of mixed-use development, open spaces and multimodal transportation system upon completion.

HARMONISED GUIDELINES

This will be realised through harmonised policy guidelines, regulations and standards for buildings and other forms of development into a single reference framework - one-stop shop - for developers and regulatory agencies with regard to development control processes.

Governor Mike Sonko, speaking during a cabinet meeting at Upper Hill to ratify the declaration, said part of the budget for the project has been approved.

He said the resolution is part of the ratification of the deed of transfer of functions between the State and Nairobi County government which is set to take effect Tuesday after the expiry of the 21 days.

BUDGET

"The committee approved the request for the preparation of a budget to meet part of the cost of preparing the development plan," said Governor Sonko.

The Sh27.9 billion project, which forms part of core strategy for regeneration of the Nairobi city, is one of the priority projects identified in the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master plan (Niuplan) as a strategy for expansion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The redevelopment of the area is aimed at creating an equilibrium between social benefits for the city and economic returns for the railway operations as well as reducing pressure on the CBD's growth by opening up the large area to the south and integrating the northern and southern CBD areas across the existing rail track barriers.

MASTERPLAN

"It will be served as functional, architectural and urban centrepiece to Nairobi's growing global reputation as a leading modern city on the world stage," reads in part the masterplan.

The project is divided into three components.

The first component will entail construction of facilities for meetings, incentives conferences and exhibitions which will be located along Bunyala Road.

The next component will be an economic zone comprising of hi-tech industries and small and medium enterprises. It is aimed at providing more than 200,000 new employment opportunities.

WORLD CLASS

The final component, the East core, will comprise a residential complex - including a school, park and affordable housing units - to accommodate approximately 28,000 residents and it will be built in Landi Mawe and Industrial Area.

The Nairobi station area will be developed into an iconic nerve centre for the city's multimodal transport system with a world class new central station incorporating mixed use commercial developments, housing and intermodal facilities.

The mooted modern railway is aimed at providing a sustainable urban transport system in the capital by improving access to the CBD as well as connecting it to other areas within and without the city.