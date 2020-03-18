Kenya: FKF Boss Nick Speaks After Tribunal Ruling

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa on Tuesday evening came out guns blazing after the Sports Dispute Tribunal nullified the ongoing elections and asked Fifa to constitute a normalisation committee to oversee new polls.

Speaking at Safari Park Hotel in a press conference hurriedly convened Tuesday evening, Mwendwa said he hopes the Tribunal will "also agree with what Fifa decides."

Mwendwa said he expects Fifa to deliver its decision on the ruling in two days' time.

Mwendwa also said the Tribunal's decisions are risky and will keep encouraging people to continue going to court.

"We are still determined to conclude the elections before March 30 as per Fifa's directive."

Mwendwa, who was flanked by his deputy Doris Petra and the federation's general-secretary Barry Otieno, said John Ohaga's ruling looked like it had been reached at as an after thought.