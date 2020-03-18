Kenya: Pakistan Club Hit Hosts Mombasa Club in 'Battle of the Unbeatens'

Pakistan Cricket Club (PCC) is the only unbeaten team in the NCBA T20 cricket tournament following a resounding victory over title rivals Mombasa Sports Club 'A' team at the weekend.

Pakistani Cricket Club shattered Mombasa Sports Club A's month-long unbeaten run in the match played at Mombasa Sports Club on Sunday.

The match, dubbed "battle of the unbeatens" since both teams had not lost a match prior to the fixture, saw the Zahid Abbas-inspired Pakistan Cricket Club beat their hosts by five wickets, but this was not enough to take them to the summit of the league standings.

Despite Sunday's loss, Mombasa Sports Club stayed on top of the standings on a better net run rate.

TENSE ENCOUNTER

The charged encounter which attracted a sizeable crowd saw PCC win the toss but confidently put their opponents to bat first, knowing very well that their bowlers would do a good job and that came to pass.

Zahid Abbas (four overs in 22 runs and two wickets) and Arslan Ahmed (three overs 21 runs and two wickets) completed the rout as MSC's top scorer, Sagar Kuria helped his team to 133/5 in their 20 overs.

MSC defence started off well when they picked up one the openers in the second over, unfortunately that was the only glimmer of hope they were spared.

PCC's opener Imran Qazi (63runs in 32balls) and Zahid Abbas (42 runs) took the game away from MSC to ensure they remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

Saheel Patel and Bhavya Thakar tried their best to stop PCC's runaway train without success in the match which saw Imran Qazi of PCC named man of the match.

Earlier in the morning session, Pakistan Cricket Club had beaten Mombasa Simba Cricket Club by five wickets to put pressure on leaders MSC "A".

Mombasa Simba were put to bat by PCC and Sukhraj Singh sought to add to his unbeaten century from a week earlier and played the anchor role as he kept losing partners from the other end. He managed 50 runs with Gurjeet Singh (48 runs) coming to his aid, as together they helped their team to a descent total of 140/6 in their 20 overs.

Simba started their defence well when they picked one of the openers in the third over but a 73 runs partnership between Shiraz M (38 runs) and Zahid Abbas (31 runs) started to take the game away.

A quick three wickets turned the game in favour of Simba, leaving the crowd at the edge of their seats only for Ahmed Muzeef (26 runs not out) to wrap up the innings.

Other matches saw Shree Cutchi Leva beat Mombasa Sports Club by eight wickets, while Burhani Sports Club beat Coast Gymkhana by eight wickets.