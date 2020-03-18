Rwanda: COVID-19 - Govt Picks Committee to Monitor Impact on Economy

18 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

The Government is currently monitoring the economic implications of the novel coronavirus outbreak to devise appropriate interventions.

The monitoring is currently being overseen by a steering committee made up of officials from the public and private sectors.

The steering committee, led by the Finance ministry, is assessing economic aspects affected and, to what extent, to formulate and design fiscal and policy interventions.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana, told The New Times that findings from the monitoring will pave the way for development and implementation of interventions depending on magnitude of problems.

"We are monitoring to understand the extent of impact and problem at the moment, likely challenges in coming weeks to be able to have tailored solutions. We cannot have a policy intervention without fully understanding the extent of the challenges," he told The New Times.

The committees both at the level of national steering and technical committees are made up of government agencies, as well as the private sector representatives from all sectors.

The diversity is expected to give insights into sectors affected to improve relevance of intervention.

So far, preliminary data shows that there was not much impact in February but starting March, a number of sectors are likely to be affected.

Among sectors likely to require policy or fiscal interventions include trade, manufacturing and services among others.

In times of crisis such as the current Coronavirus outbreak, governments design and implement interventions to cushion various sectors of the economy that could adversely be affected.

This mitigates consequences such as reducing slowdown of the economy, ensuring the continuance of supply chains, protecting small and medium entrepreneurs, avoiding bankruptcy of start-ups among other challenges.

Policy and fiscal interventions could, for instance, reduce the cost of operation of specific entities to ensure they remain in business and maintain employment.

Other interventions could be aimed at avoiding inflation and price hikes to ensure that the public can afford basic goods and services.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cameroon
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.