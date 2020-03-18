Rwanda: GVA Rwanda Introduces Canal Box, Unlimited Fibre Internet Connection

Group Vivendi Africa (GVA), Rwanda, a new player on the Rwandan telecommunications market, on Friday launched CanalBox, a very High-Speed Internet connection offer for households and the corporate community in Kigali.

With its Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) network, the most innovative and reliable technology in today's world, GVA Rwanda guarantees its subscribers unrivalled quality of service at truly affordable prices.

Canal Box will provide households with an unlimited fibre internet connection. Customers can either choose the 'Start' package of 10 Mbps unlimited for Rwf25, 000 per month, which comes with a pre-paid monthly subscription, no extra cost and no bad surprises, the whole family can download movies and series, enjoy social media, share photos and videos with friends, work from home and file sharing without limit, or the 'Premium' package of 50 Mbps unlimited for Rwf40, 000 per month.

With Premium, you will experience the best and most powerful fibre internet. With 'Star' and more, you'll connect up to 15 devices at the same time, super-fast download, streaming Ultra-High Definition video (4K), optimal online video gaming, and video conference.

Additionally, the installation at home is free of charge for both the 'Start' and 'Premium' offers and done by certified technicians, to assure the best quality. This is done by GVA's unique technical know-how of FTTH which connects optical fibre directly to the customer, residential or corporate premises.

Kigali becomes the six city in Africa to be connected, after Libreville, Lomé, Pointe Noire, Brazzaville, and Abidjan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kimironko residents can subscribe to the Canal Box offers as GVA continues to work on the fast deployment of the optical fibre Internet in other areas of Kigali with local partners REG-EUCL and NETIS Rwanda.

As a member of Smart Africa - an alliance based in Kigali promoting broadband internet access in Africa - GVA Rwanda is proud to participate in the socioeconomic development and digital transformation of Rwanda.

Marco DE ASSIS, president of GVA Rwanda, explained: "Our technical team is currently setting up the best Internet network for Rwandans in Kigali because we are convinced that Very High-Speed Internet is a key factor for economic and social development. Indeed, GVA's mission is to make the Internet accessible to all households. I warmly thank the Minister of ICT and Innovation as well as Rwanda Utilities and Regulatory Authority and Rwanda Development Board for having trusted GVA to develop FTTH in Kigali".

About GVA - Group Vivendi Africa

GVA is a subsidiary of the Vivendi Group, dedicated to the large-scale development of very-high-speed Internet access in Africa. GVA applies Vivendi's expertise and experience to provide fibre optic internet connections to households and businesses across all African countries in which the group is active. GVA plans, builds and operates its own fibre optic network and invests in the long term, thereby fulfilling its vision for digital development and inclusion.

GVA launched its activities in Libreville (Gabon) in 2017, in Lomé (Togo) in 2018 and then in Pointe Noire and Brazzaville (Republic of Congo) in 2019. In each city, GVA has contributed to the creation of several hundred jobs and to the professionalization of promising sectors for the engineering, digital and distribution trades.