Rwanda: Coronavirus - RCB Assesses Recovery Strategies for Conferences

18 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB) is evaluating possible recovery strategies for the Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Events industry, which has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

RCB said that, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has halted meetings and global travel, they were engaging sector stakeholders to mitigate economic impact.

In a televised interview with Rwanda Broadcasting Authority, Nelly Mukazayire, the bureau's chief executive, said that while meetings and conferences scheduled for March and April had been postponed, they were engaging events organisers and hotels on alternative dates.

She said that that they were still monitoring the trends of the virus spread and its impact on the health and economies as they engage stakeholders on recovery strategies.

"Most of the meetings have been postponed, not cancelled, we look forward to working with organisers and concerned partners to find appropriate time as we watch how the crisis develops," she said.

So far, she said, a number of event organisers were looking at alternative dates with most looking at hosting events in towards the end of the second quarter, or in the third quarter.

Some events could be moved to the first quarter of next year.

"The plans include keeping the relationship with our clients, events organisers and stakeholders to find appropriate time for meetings. We are working with hotels to mitigate the impact and make sure that meetings continue to come to Rwanda," Mukazayire noted.

The chief executive said that about 20 conferences initially scheduled for March and April have since been postponed and were expected to rake in about $8 million.

Preparations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), due in Kigali in June, will however proceed despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak as the Government and secretariat monitor the situation.

Mukazayire says they will rely on flexibility of the industry to bounce back on the end of the outbreak.

"For the mice sector, the beauty of it is that we can reschedule, the sector is affected but catch up plans can be made and implemented and generate income," she said.

Rwanda targets 147 events in 2020 in order to generate revenues of about $88 million.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cameroon
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.