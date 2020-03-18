Namibia: Oshakati Suspends Gatherings of Jobseekers

THE Oshakati Town Council has imposed strict measures due to the recent outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, by banning desperate jobseekers' gatherings at the town.

Jobseekers normally gather in front of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and Namibia Development Corporation (NDC) buildings at Oshakati in search of job opportunities.

The town council's suspension of jobseekers' gatherings is in line with president Hage Geingob's order that big gatherings of people should be avoided for the next 30 days as a precaution to stop and minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Namibia.

The council has also banned street vendors from selling their wares on the streets, while urging vendors at the town's open market to maintain good hand hygiene at their stalls at all times.

Oshakati Town Council spokesperson Katarina Kamari in a press statement issued on Tuesday said all public transport operators at the town should maintain good hygiene in their vehicles and should at all times wear gloves and face masks during their operations.

"The Oshakati green park will also be closed until further notice. During this period, all council meetings, presentations and appointments of more than five people are put on hold till further notice. The council would also like to advise residents to make use of EFT payment method, as a way of discouraging overcrowding at council pay points, however cash payments are not prohibited," she said.

Employees and retail stores and businesses in and around Oshakati are also urged to provide hand washing and sanitising opportunities to their customers.

Shop owners are also advised to ensure that they provide trolley wipes for their customers.

Kamari further advised that flood victims accommodated in tents at Ehenye Extension 11 should slow down movements, especially visits, and maintain hygiene at all times.

"The council is exploring the possibility of sending some victims to their houses where the water has subsided," said Kamari.

She furthermore urged Oshakati residents to exercise a culture of good hand hygiene practices at all times.