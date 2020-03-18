Rwanda: Covid-19 - Sports Federations Throw Weight Behind Preventive Measures

All sports federations in the country have rallied behind government in efforts to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

This came after the Ministry of Health announced Saturday that Rwanda had recorded its first COVID-19 case. The situation has since evolved fast with the ministry saying Sunday that four more cases had been confirmed before it announced another two late Monday. In total, the country had recorded 7 cases - five of them imported infections including three foreign nationals, an Indian, a Ugandan and a German - but authorities said all the patients were in stable condition.

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak the Government has rolled out a raft of measures, including banning large gatherings and urging the public to observe social distancing, as well as limit their movement and to work from home where possible. Members of the public have also been urged to practice recommended precautionary measures, including washing hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizers to clean their hands and suspicious surfaces.

Last week, some sports bodies had announced that matches would be played behind closed doors as part of precautionary efforts but more stringent measures were taken after the Government confirmed the first COVID-19 case on Saturday. Sports federations have since suspended leagues and tournaments until further notice, emphasising that the health of athletes and fans comes first.

"This is a very challenging time and we have to remember that public health is the priority," said Regis Uwayezu, secretary-general of Rwanda football federation, Ferwafa.

The Ministry of Sports has also banned Rwandan teams and athletes from participating in international sporting events until further notice.

Rwanda Volleyball Federation general-secretary Adalbert Mfashimana said, "We have suspended the league and other volleyball events due to the coronavirus pandemic but hope that soon everything will be fine and back to normal."

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Rwanda Basketball Federation regrets to inform our members, coaches, players, officials and the public that all basketball games are postponed until further notice," a Ferwaba statement said.

Besides the leagues, other suspended sporting events include AFCON2021 Qualifiers, CHAN 2020 friendly matches, women's continental beach volleyball tournament in Rubavu, and men's continental beach volleyball in Sierra Leone.

Others include the Challenge Run (athletics) in South Sudan, handball youth and junior continental championships in Ethiopia, RTF (tennis) ITF/CAT Individual African Junior Championships 2020 in Madagascar, RAC (Automobile-Rally) 2020 Nyirangarama Rally, 2020 CAC Road African Championships in Mauritius (cycling), and Basketball Africa League (BAL).

All the suspended tournaments were scheduled in March or April.