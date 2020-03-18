Tanzania: Optimism High As Zanzibar Turn Focus On Blue Economy

TALK or discussions about blue economy have been intensifying in most countries particularly with oceans/seas, as each country struggle to come-up with workable plans to benefit from the ocean economy.

The commonwealth explains the blue economy as an emerging concept which encourages better stewardship of our ocean or 'blue' resources, highlighting close linkages between the ocean, climate change, and the wellbeing of the people as par Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 14-'life below water.'

Zanzibar has officially announced that it needs to focus on blue economy (or Ocean economy), a move that is also trending in most countries, particularly among the 22 nations that form the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

President Ali Mohamed Shein says that investing in blue economy stands to be an answer to economic challenges including poverty facing the people, mainly in villages, and that it is high time citizens join forces with the government to make 'blue economy work.'

Speaking at the '10th Zanzibar Business Forum (ZBF)-2020', recently held here, Dr Shein told participants including prominent members of the Business community, government officers, academicians, researchers, NGOs, and private sector considered to be the engine of economic growth that they need to act now.

Some cabinet Ministers from the Union government , Mr Mussa Iddi Zungu (Union Affairs and Environment), Mr Innocent Lugha Bashungwa (Trade and Industries), deputy Ministry for livestock and Fisheries Mr Abdalah Hamis Ulega and other senior officers from the mainland also attended the long Day forum.

"We are determined to successfully implement the blue economy concept already incorporated in the government's development plans like new 2020-2050 vision, and the National antipoverty strategy (MKUZA III)," President Shein said at 'Sheikh Idrissa Abdulwakil memorial multipurpose conference hall.

Having attended IORA two meetings on blue economy drive in Indonesia and Nairobi, Dr Shein informed participants at the business forum that the gathering that Public Private Partnership (PPP) is important in realising the blue economy as some of the projects can be shared.

He revealed that the government plans to establish the blue economy special department as it envisages broadening the sea-based economic activities and integrate them under one solid system. Dr Shein said "Some projects are underway at least with feasibility study.

Construction of the new port at Mpigaduri area, ongoing exploration of Oil and Gas, and the envisaged oil and gas port at Mangapwani village in the north of Stone town. Revival of Zanzibar Fishing Company (ZAFICO), improved security surveillance of the sea to prevent illegal deep sea fishing, are some of the government initiatives towards the sea-based economy."

He said has the purchase of a fishing boat-Sehewa I as the government plans to buy more fishing vessels in the deep sea. As he encouraged both local and foreign investors to invest in the blue economy, mentioning 'Boosting Inclusive Growth of Zanzibar (BIGZ),' as an opportunity for the investors to join in and work with the government.

He promised that his seventh phase government is fully committed to cooperate and support the private sector to grow stronger and capable of contributing heavily to the country's economy, "We need to see powerful private sector, capable of playing the central role in the country's economy. Education, Health and Tourism are areas that still open for investments."

President Shein also challenged members of the business community including traders and investors to explore new investment avenues to widen the scope of investment areas and create more jobs, citing also agriculture, livestock, and services as still yearning for investments.

"There are many imported livestock and agricultural products because the domestic production is inadequate."

At the forum, the Trade and Industry Minister Ambassador Amina Salum Ali urged members of the business community "Use this available opportunities in the blue economy. The government has been improving investment environment because we need to work closely with private sector for our smooth economic growth."

The Minister for Industry and Trade (Mainland) Innocent Bashungwa commended President Shein for focusing on the 'blue economy' after learning about how the country and its people can benefit from the unexploited resources in the sea.

"I admire your speed, but we in the mainland have also started taking steps to invest in the ocean economy," he said. Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries (Tanzania mainland), Abdallah Ulega mentioned the crucial steps being implemented towards blue economy include the revival of Tanzania Fishing Company (TAFICO), improving security surveillance in the deep sea, and empowering fishers.

The Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mussa Hassan Zungu, praised Dr Shein for splendid leadership. He said Zanzibar has recorded admirable achievements in all aspects including infrastructure development such as airport rehabilitation, roads construction, and housing.

"You are now focusing at the ocean, there is a great deal of hope, the country can achieve economic growth from blue economy," he said. The blue or ocean economy is also mentioned in the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-2030, while it is also African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 of the African Union described as, "a major contributor to continental transformation and growth" Key sectors of a blue or ocean economy includes: Fisheries (as global demand for fish rises); Tourism (the sector currently generates more than 80 percent of the foreign money, 27 per cent of Islands' gross domestic product, and more than 60,000 direct employment).

Renewable "blue" energy (the ocean can offer tremendous potential and opportunity to develop non-renewable-oil and gas, and renewable (including wind, tidal and wave) energy sources, of which only a fraction has been exploited to date.