Tanzania: Ndayiragije in Shock After Wayward Mkude Skips Camp

18 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TAIFA Stars Head Coach, Etienne Ndayiragije said that he has no information regarding the whereabouts of Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude, who has yet to join the camp despite being called to do so.

Stars were on the ground drilling for the 2020 African Nation Championships (CHAN) finals scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon from April 4 to 25th this year.

However, the camp was dissolved yesterday, following an order by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who announced cancelation of all sporting activities and events that are of a huge public nature, as part of strengthening preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID- 19.

In fact, the CHAN finals hangs on balance as qualified nations are still waiting for official statement from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as to whether the contest will proceed amid the widespread of Covid-19.

CAF is expected to make a decision on the future of the tournament this week, with sources revealing that CAF could finally consider FIFA's recent recommendation to its members.

World football's governing body FIFA last week advised its member bodies to suspend all football events until at least April with the hope that a better way to curb the pandemic will be suggested by then.

Speaking earlier on the day before the camp was dissolved, Burundian tactician said Mkude has not reported in the camp.

"Until now, I have no official information where he is. His teammates joined the camp immediately but for him, I cannot say where he may be," he said. This is not the first time for Mkude to go AWOL.

He did the same during the reign of former Taifa Stars Head Coach, Nigerian legend Emmanuel Amunike and was dropped from the team Amunike said: "I'm not interested whether the player is my brother or not, I'm interested with what the player can give to the team. "I've to be honest and clear in my judgment. I know you have your interests on whom you like and whom you do not like to be in the team but for me as a coach, all my players are equal".

"I treat them all in the same manner but if you don't have discipline you have no room in the team". He insisted that discipline is the key, "I grew up disciplined and I believe without discipline I would not be able to play at the top level up to Barcelona".

"Players without characters have no chance of achieving anything good for the team but I believe in the quality of the players in the team".

Let's expend the national team and give the players opportunity. Let's believe in what we have in the squad," he said.

