Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo's Tshisekedi Convenes a Special Cabinet Meeting Over Coronavirus

17 March 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi will on Tuesday hold an 'extraordinary' meeting with a council of ministers to consider implementing a raft of measures to tackle the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the presidency announced.

In a statement, the presidency said that Tshisekedi "intends to step up a gear and discuss with the government the best approach to warn the population against any attack by the Covid-19 pandemic".

On Monday, Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba chaired a meeting with a multi-sectoral crisis committee on the coronavirus.

DR Congo confirmed its fourth case on Tuesday, a 34-year-old Congolese returning from the United States via France.

"I was informed by Institut National pour la Recherche Biomedicale of a fourth confirmed case of coronavirus in DRC. The patient is a Congolese resident in Kinshasa who stayed in the United States and returned on March 8, passing through France. Congolese must continue to observe preventive measures," said Health minister Dr Eteni Longondo.

The Congolese senate on Tuesday suspended its plenary sessions until further notice.

The Congolese Football Federation has also suspended all local competitions for 30 days.

There have also been calls on the government to shut schools and universities temporarily to prevent potential spread of coronavirus.

Covid-19, first reported in Wuhan, China, last December, has claimed over 7,000 people globally with 173,344 confirmed cases, according to WHO.

Regionally, Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan and Tanzania have reported presence of the virus.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cameroon
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.