Angola: 1º De Agosto and Petro Play "Classic" At Cidadela

17 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The "classic" 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda, at 6 pm this Tuesday, at the Cidadela Desportiva pavilion, in the capital of the country, is the highlight of the 4th round of the last stage of the National Senior Basketball Championship.

The "military", teams as hosts, decided to transfer the challenge to the Cidadela in order to provide greater convenience and allow access to a greater number of supporters.

1º de Agosto occupy the second position with 43 points, against 47 of their opponents Petro in the first position.

In the double round, played last week, 1º de Agosto beat Universidade Lusíada (111-67), but lost t Interclube by 103-108. Petro defeated CFDK (106-59) and Lusíada University (112-54).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.