Angola: 1º De Agosto and Petro Play "Classic" At Cidadela

Luanda — The "classic" 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda, at 6 pm this Tuesday, at the Cidadela Desportiva pavilion, in the capital of the country, is the highlight of the 4th round of the last stage of the National Senior Basketball Championship.

The "military", teams as hosts, decided to transfer the challenge to the Cidadela in order to provide greater convenience and allow access to a greater number of supporters.

1º de Agosto occupy the second position with 43 points, against 47 of their opponents Petro in the first position.

In the double round, played last week, 1º de Agosto beat Universidade Lusíada (111-67), but lost t Interclube by 103-108. Petro defeated CFDK (106-59) and Lusíada University (112-54).