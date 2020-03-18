Angola: Covid - 19 - Saurimo Students Informed About Pandemic

Saurimo — More than 4,000 students from the Technical Health Schools, Instituto Politécnico e José Manuel Luembe, in the municipality of Saurimo, in the province of Lunda Sul, were clarified today (Tuesday) about the methods of prevention against the new Coronavirus (Covid-19).

While addressing this social group during the morning period, the director of the Provincial Health Office, Viegas António, stressed that it was a new, contagious and dangerous disease, hence the need for people to adopt procedures to avoid contracting and spread it.

In this regard, the doctor referred to precautionary measures such as regularly washing and disinfecting the hands with alcohol gel, covering the mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, avoiding contact with infected objects and vectors of the disease, among other precautions.

He called on school principals to disseminate the information so that everyone can know correctly the preventive measures against the pandemic, which leads those affected to present as main symptoms, cough and breathing difficulties.